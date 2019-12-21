PS Plus January 2020: Free PS4 games will be announced when?

When will the PS Plus January 2020 free PS4 games be announced? Hopefully Sony will provide a very merry update this Christmas!

Microsoft have announced their exciting Xbox Games With Gold plans for the beginning of next year, meanwhile PlayStation 4 loyalists are awaiting Sony to announce the free PS Plus games line-up for January 2020. In this article you'll discover when the reveal is likely to be made.

Sony has provided a lot of good PS4 games for PlayStation Plus this year with the likes of Darksiders 3, Batman Arkham Knight, The Last Of Us Remastered and others being provided. Titanfall 2 has been the biggest title this December, but obviously everyone wants to know what's next.

While we couldn't possibly tell what announcement Sony is getting ready to make, we can at least provide you with an educated estimation as to when the reveal will be made. And it could make your Christmas even merrier.

When will the PS Plus January 2020 free PS4 games be announced?

The PS Plus January 2020 free PS4 games are likely to be announced on December 25th at 16:30 GMT.

This is because Sony typically announces their PS Plus free PS4 games on the last Wednesday of every month at the above time.

In addition to the announcement coming on Wednesday, it's also been reported that the fresh batch of new PS Plus games will only become available on January 7th.

But, regardless of the dates, let's just hope Sony have something big up their sleeves seeing as Styx: Shards Of Darkess and the Telltale Batman Series are both joining Xbox Games With Gold in the opening month of next year.

PS Plus January 2020 free PS4 games predictions

It's impossible to predict what free PS4 games will be included in the PS Plus January 2020 line-up. After all, Sony has lately been giving away a lot of incredible blockbusters the past few months through the likes of Nioh, Titanfall 2, Darksiders 3 and - of course - The Last Of Us Remastered.

The 2018 God Of War reboot was rumoured to be the headline title for December, so wishful thinking would be continuing to pray for it to be the big reveal for January instead.

Some users on Reddit have suggested Hellblade seeing as its sequel was announced at The Game Awards, but that's unlikely as the continuation is a Microsoft exclusive that will probably never become available for Sony loyalists.

The spectacularly stylish and captivating Wolf Among Us has also been suggested by some thanks to the recent reappearing of its in-development sequel, but again you shouldn't bet your house on anything.

If we were to want anything ourselves, we'd choose The Last Guardian to be a part of the January PS Plus line-up. While it most likely won't happen, it'd be neat for Sony to kickstart next year with a free PS4 exclusive that hasn't been played by every single console owner like The Last Of Us.

Either The Last Guardian or Doom would be welcome additions, but we'll just have to wait until probably Christmas to find out.