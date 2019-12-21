Paul Merson critical of new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Paul Merson thinks that Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder should have been considered for the Arsenal managerial role.

Paul Merson has criticised new Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta in The Daily Star, and has suggested that Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder should have been considered for the role at the Gunners.

The former Arsenal star has question Arteta’s loyalty following the Spaniard’s decision to leave his role as the Manchester City assistant coach.

The former Everton and Rangers midfielder was appointed as the head coach of Arsenal on Friday.

Merson wrote in The Daily Star: “I find it really tasteless the way they’ve gone behind City’s back to get this done. And they got caught so they’re washing all their dirty linen in public. That’s not Arsenal. That’s not Arsenal values.”

The former Arsenal star continued: “And why is Arteta talking to them behind City’s back anyway? He should have said: ‘Talk to my club first’. He’s not showing great loyalty, is he?”

Merson added: “Look at Chris Wilder and the job he’s done at Sheffield United. How has he not even been mentioned? He’s done everything right, been through the leagues and been hugely successful.

“Worked his way up. Coped in difficult situations. Gained years of experience. Doesn’t even get a look-in. I'm not saying he should have got the job instead but to not even be considered?”

Intriguing appointment

This is Arteta’s first role in senior management in football, and it is quite a risky appointment for Arsenal.

However, it is also quite intriguing, as a new and young boss will bring in fresh ideas, and that is what the Gunners need at the moment.

While Wilder has done a wonderful job at United, he seems happy at the Blades, and it may not have been possible for Arsenal to convince him to switch to the North London club in the middle of the season.

United are seventh in the Premier League table at the moment, while Arsenal are currently 10th in the standings.