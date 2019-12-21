Our View: Spurs may have just been priced out of move for long-term midfield target

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been monitoring Kai Havertz for a number of years now - but Jose Mourinho's Spurs may have just been priced out of a move.

Tottenham Hotspur are believed to have been monitoring Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz for a number of seasons but they could well have just been priced out of a move by the Bundesliga club, according to a report in Bild Sport.

Havertz is one of Europe's highest rated young players after progressing through the Leverkusen youth academy to become the club's youngest debutant in 2016 at 17 years and 126 days old, and has also been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona (ESPN).

A recent Sky Sports News report on the 20-year-old stated that he has been tracked by Tottenham in particular for a number of seasons, having impressed scouts under former manager Mauricio Pochettino while playing for Germany's Under-19s - indeed, a report from October 2017 corroborates this.

Havertz is believed to be "enjoying his time at Leverkusen and focused on the rest of the Bundesliga season", so Tottenham could potentially have to wait until the summer before he is ready to consider his options elsewhere.

However, Bild Sport has claimed that Leverkusen have slapped a £111million price tag on Havertz, which could potentially be too steep for a club that has only just loosened their purse strings after investing in a brand new stadium.

In addition, the midfielder is also reportedly being sought after by Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Barcelona, the report in Germany claiming that talks are already being held with the player's entourage over a prospective deal.

Although Tottenham appear in need of reinforcements in midfield - particularly with Christian Eriksen's future in doubt - would Daniel Levy - one of the shrewdest operators in European football - be willing to sanction a triple-figure fee for one player, particularly after the large outlay on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as well as the recent managerial replacement?