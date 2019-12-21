Quick links

Neal Aspin instant reaction to Leeds result

Leeds United had a trip to Fulham in the Championship this afternoon.

This wasn't what the doctor ordered for Leeds United.

Marcelo Bielsa's side went to Fulham this afternoon in search of a big performance after last week's capitulation against Cardiff City.

Promotion-chasing Leeds had a 3-0 advantage with 30 minutes to go at Elland Road, but wound up drawing 3-3.

With that in mind, the Whites needed a big response this afternoon and beating Fulham would've provided it, but Bielsa's troops went down 2-1 at Craven Cottage.

 

The visitors dominated the game overall and registered some 65 percent in possession, as well as boasting more shots on goal, but the Cottagers have the only stat that counts.

Here's how former United defender Neal Aspin reacted to the result. He told BBC Radio Leeds: "They dominated. They've been unfortunate and sometimes football goes like that. You can nitpick on everything. The performance deserved something from the game."

Leeds stay second in the Championship but Fulham are nine points behind them in third.

Barring a huge upset, the West Yorkshire side will still finish in the top two, but games like today and last week are big, big reminders that it won't be easy.

