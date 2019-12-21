Moore makes ‘honest’ Rangers and Celtic prediction

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are challenging Neil Lennon’s Celtic this season.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard



Craig Moore has said that Celtic will beat Steven Gerrard’s Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title this season.

The former Rangers star has also backed the Gers to clinch the league title during the 2020-21 campaign.

The Scottish Sun quotes Moore as saying: "I'll be honest with you, I believe Celtic are going to win the league this year. But I think Rangers will win it next year.”

Title race

Celtic are at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment, but the Hoops have played a game more than the Gers.

This season there is genuinely a title race on in the Scottish Premiership, and it is really too close to call.

Celtic have the best squad in Scotland and will consider themselves as favourites for the championship, but Rangers are going strong and are going to take it down to the wire.

It could come down to which Old Firm club has the better January transfer window, as a top striker could sway it in favour of the Hoops.

The Old Firm derbies between Rangers and Celtic are also likely to be decisive games in the title race this season.