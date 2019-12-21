Quick links

Moore makes ‘honest’ Rangers and Celtic prediction

General view outside the stadium during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and Feyenoord at Ibrox Stadium on September 19, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are challenging Neil Lennon’s Celtic this season.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC looks on after the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Craig Moore has said that Celtic will beat Steven Gerrard’s Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title this season.

The former Rangers star has also backed the Gers to clinch the league title during the 2020-21 campaign.

The Scottish Sun quotes Moore as saying: "I'll be honest with you, I believe Celtic are going to win the league this year. But I think Rangers will win it next year.”

 

Title race

Celtic are at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment, but the Hoops have played a game more than the Gers.

This season there is genuinely a title race on in the Scottish Premiership, and it is really too close to call.

Celtic have the best squad in Scotland and will consider themselves as favourites for the championship, but Rangers are going strong and are going to take it down to the wire.

It could come down to which Old Firm club has the better January transfer window, as a top striker could sway it in favour of the Hoops.

The Old Firm derbies between Rangers and Celtic are also likely to be decisive games in the title race this season.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on 18 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

