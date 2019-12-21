Quick links

Mikel Arteta makes admission about Arsenal's Mesut Ozil

Shane Callaghan
(L-R) Mesut Ozil and David Luiz of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on October 29, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Mesut Ozil is one of Arsenal's most gifted footballers, but can Mikel Arteta get his groove back?

Mesut Ozil of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 30, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Mikel Arteta has described Mesut Ozil as a 'massive player' for Arsenal.

The Gunners appointed Arteta as their new head coach on Friday following Unai Emery's dismissal last month.

Ozil and Emery appeared to have had a strained relationship during the Spaniard's 18-month stint in charge of Arsenal, often leaving the playmaker out of his squad entirely.

According to Fotomac in Turkey, Fenerbahce are interested in signing the 31-year-old World Cup winner on loan in January.

 

But Arteta, who played alongside the Germany international for three years, couldn't say enough good things about him during his press conference yesterday.

He said via Arsenal's official website: "Of course he's a massive player. I work with him and I know when he clicks, what he can bring to the team. It's my job to get the best out of him, of course.

"He's a massive player for this football club. As I said before, what I want is to understand how they are feeling and what they need."

It'll be interesting to see if Arteta can get the very best out of Ozil.

Even Arsene Wenger often failed on this front, with the former Real Madrid star occasionally posting anonymous performances under the Frenchman.

But Arteta has advantages over Emery in the sense that he knows him personally and it's fascinating to see if the former Manchester City assistant can help him get his groove back.

Arsenal Head Coach Unai Emery with Mesut Ozil during a training session at London Colney on November 01, 2019 in St Albans, England.

