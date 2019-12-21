Manchester City duo send messages to Mikel Arteta after Arsenal announcement

Mikel Arteta has left Manchester City to become the new Arsenal head coach.

Manchester City midfielders Fernandinho and Bernardo Silva have taken to Twitter to send messages to new Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal have appointed Arteta as their new head coach following the recent departure of Unai Emery.

The Spaniard has left his role as the assistant coach at City to take charge of the Gunners.

City midfielders Fernandinho and Silva - who cost the Citizens £30 million and £43 million respectively in transfer fees, as reported by BBC Sport - have praised Arteta on Twitter and have wished him the best of luck at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel! Thanks for the great times. I wish you the best of luck and success in the future. See you! pic.twitter.com/tvaXBj8gkg — Fernandinho (@fernandinho) December 20, 2019

A great manager and person! All the best Mikel pic.twitter.com/FLfYmbknq9 — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) December 20, 2019

New era for Arsenal?

This will be Arteta’s first role in senior management in football, and it is quite a risky and bold appointment from Arsenal.

However, it also suggests that the Gunners are moving in a new direction, bringing in a head coach who knows the club inside out.

This could be the start of a new era for Arsenal, and the Emirates Stadium faithful should be optimistic and confident about the future under Arteta.