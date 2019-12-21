Manager raves about ‘phenomenal’ reported Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds United target, stance on future

Hull City star Jarrod Bowen has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United among other clubs.

Hull City manager Grant McCann has told The Hull Daily Mail that reported Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton target Jarrod Bowen will not be sold in the January transfer window.

Bowen is one of the best attacking players in the Championship and has been linked with a number of clubs.

A player in demand

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, December 15, 2019), Everton and Newcastle United are interested in the 23-year-old forward (click here to read more).

The Sunday Mirror (print edition, page 72, December 15, 2019) has claimed of interest in the Englishman from Leeds United and Hull City (click here to read more), while The Chronicle has stated that Tottenham want the 23-year-old.

However, Hull boss McCann has made it clear that Bowen is not for sale in the January transfer window.

Not for sale

McCann told The Hull Daily Mail about Bowen: “I think the club have made it clear that he’s not for sale. Not in this window, anyway.

“We’re really pleased for Jarrod to be here and Jarrod is loving being here. He’s on 16 goals now. He got 22 in total last year and he’s on 16 already. The improvement from the boy since the start of this season has been second to none.

“We’re not even at Christmas yet so it’s a phenomenal return from him. Long may it continue.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Bowen has scored 15 goals and provided four assists in 22 Championship appearances for Hull so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 23-year-old made 45 starts and one substitute appearance in the league for the Tigers, scoring 22 goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.