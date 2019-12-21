Quick links

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp comments on Everton-linked Jorge Jesus

Players of Flamengo hold the coach Jorge Jesus after winning the Brasileirao 2019 after the match against Ceará at Maracana Stadium on November 27, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
The Liverpool boss had kind words for the Portuguese who Everton reportedly sounded out.

Sporting's coach Jorge Jesus arrives before the Portuguese league football match SL Benfica vs Sporting CP at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on January 3, 2018.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been praising a manager who was linked to Everton a little earlier this month.

The Toffees are poised to hire Carlo Ancelotti as their new head coach in the coming days.

Prior to that, Everton were linked to another veteran manager by the name of Jorge Jesus [The Telegraph], who stands between Liverpool and history this evening.

Jurgen Klopp could be the first Reds boss to deliver a FIFA Club World Cup title if the European champions beat Flamengo in Qatar.

 

Jesus, who once called himself the best coach in the world, has been with the Brazilian giants since June, having previously won plenty of major honours during his time at Benfica.

And the Liverpool boss admits that he's a fan. He told the club's official website: "Jorge Jesus did incredible jobs. He changed pretty much everything. Unbelievable.

"He is quite a character obviously and he is very experienced and famous for being really well organised. I have followed his way for a long time and I think it is the first time we have faced each other, if I am right."

Everton fans are understandably delighted with Ancelotti, having won three Champions League titles during his illustrious managerial career.

But Jesus is certainly no mug as far as experience and achievement goes, and Liverpool fans could see his expertise up close today.

Sporting CP head coach Jorge Jesus from Portugal during the Portuguese Cup Final match between CD Aves and Sporting CP at Estadio Nacional on May 20, 2018 in Oeiras, Lisboa.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

