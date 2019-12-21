Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp comments on Everton-linked Jorge Jesus

The Liverpool boss had kind words for the Portuguese who Everton reportedly sounded out.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been praising a manager who was linked to Everton a little earlier this month.

The Toffees are poised to hire Carlo Ancelotti as their new head coach in the coming days.

Prior to that, Everton were linked to another veteran manager by the name of Jorge Jesus [The Telegraph], who stands between Liverpool and history this evening.

Jurgen Klopp could be the first Reds boss to deliver a FIFA Club World Cup title if the European champions beat Flamengo in Qatar.

Jesus, who once called himself the best coach in the world, has been with the Brazilian giants since June, having previously won plenty of major honours during his time at Benfica.

And the Liverpool boss admits that he's a fan. He told the club's official website: "Jorge Jesus did incredible jobs. He changed pretty much everything. Unbelievable.

"He is quite a character obviously and he is very experienced and famous for being really well organised. I have followed his way for a long time and I think it is the first time we have faced each other, if I am right."

Everton fans are understandably delighted with Ancelotti, having won three Champions League titles during his illustrious managerial career.

But Jesus is certainly no mug as far as experience and achievement goes, and Liverpool fans could see his expertise up close today.