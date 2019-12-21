Liverpool fans react to Joe Gomez's performance

The Liverpool centre-back was superb in Qatar tonight.

Liverpool fans on Twitter are singing Joe Gomez's praises.

The Reds are in Qatar for their FIFA Club World Cup at the moment and Gomez has arguably been their best and most consistent player over both games.

The Liverpool centre-back impressed alongside Jordan Henderson in the 2-1 win over Monterrey earlier in the week.

Tonight against Flamengo in the final, the former Charlton defender had a certain Virgil van Dijk back beside him, but the 22-year-old arguably overshadowed the big Dutchman.

Gomez's positioning and overall defending was brilliant throughout against the Brazilian side. When it wasn't, his ridiculous speed saved Jurgen Klopp's side on a number of occasions.

Here's how fans of the Anfield side reacted to his display:

Gomez appears well and truly back to his best. Great to see, just hope he can stay injury free now for a sustained period. #ClubWorldCup #LFC — Dan Tunna (@dantunna) December 21, 2019

Gomez is some talent #LFC — Jim (@Jimbo_chap) December 21, 2019

Gomez is so good — Gas..... (@GasLFC) December 21, 2019

Gomez has been boss so far — Gibbs (@FtblGibbs) December 21, 2019

Big Virg isn’t quite himself with this sickness bug, so it’s just as well Joe Gomez is playing out of his skin.

We should have been out of sight here.

Hope we don’t pay for it.

We are the better team but these are dangerous.#LFC #YNWA — Andy White (@andywhite1143) December 21, 2019

Joe Gomez is showing what an exceptional footballer he is. #LFC #Liverpool — jazzy11 (@jazzyt11) December 21, 2019

Joe Gomez has had his best game for a long, long time. Hopefully back to his best. Great passing, defending and reading of the game. Been in the right place so many times #LFC — Mark Jepson (@markjepson) December 21, 2019

Gomez, a £3.5 million signing in 2015 [BBC Sport], has had a poor season so far.

Not only has Joel Matip displaced him in Klopp's best XI, but even Dejan Lovren had been performing to a higher standard in recent weeks.

But with both injured, Klopp needed the young Londoner to step up and he did just that.

Jorge Jesus's side took the European champions to extra time after 0-0 in regulation, but Roberto Firmino's strike helped the Premier League side to a 1-0 win.