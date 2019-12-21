Quick links

Liverpool fans react to Joe Gomez's performance

Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur and Joe Gomez of Liverpool
The Liverpool centre-back was superb in Qatar tonight.

Liverpool fans on Twitter are singing Joe Gomez's praises.

The Reds are in Qatar for their FIFA Club World Cup at the moment and Gomez has arguably been their best and most consistent player over both games.

The Liverpool centre-back impressed alongside Jordan Henderson in the 2-1 win over Monterrey earlier in the week.

Tonight against Flamengo in the final, the former Charlton defender had a certain Virgil van Dijk back beside him, but the 22-year-old arguably overshadowed the big Dutchman.

 

Gomez's positioning and overall defending was brilliant throughout against the Brazilian side. When it wasn't, his ridiculous speed saved Jurgen Klopp's side on a number of occasions.

Here's how fans of the Anfield side reacted to his display:

Gomez, a £3.5 million signing in 2015 [BBC Sport], has had a poor season so far.

Not only has Joel Matip displaced him in Klopp's best XI, but even Dejan Lovren had been performing to a higher standard in recent weeks.

But with both injured, Klopp needed the young Londoner to step up and he did just that.

Jorge Jesus's side took the European champions to extra time after 0-0 in regulation, but Roberto Firmino's strike helped the Premier League side to a 1-0 win.

Joe Gomez of Liverpool in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium on December 22, 2017 in London, England.

 

