Liverpool ‘big talent’ says coach has told him to watch Tottenham Hotspur striker

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has said to The Times that he has been told to look at Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane’s penalties.

Kane is one of the best strikers in the Premier League and is a proven goalscorer in the top flight of English football.

The 26-year-old England international is also a brilliant penalty-kick taker, and Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold has stated that the Reds' academy director Alex Inglethorpe has told him to watch the striker’s spot kicks.

Alexander-Arnold told The Times: “Over the course of last season, I thought about trying to find a routine that worked for me rather than approaching every set piece different.

"Alex Inglethorpe [the Liverpool academy director] told me to look at Harry Kane’s penalties and how he does a little shuffle just to get his feet and mind going.”

‘Big talent’

Alexander-Arnold is one of the best young right-backs in Europe and is a key figure in the current Liverpool team.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently told BBC Sport that the 21-year-old is “a big talent”, and that he has been surprised how he has developed physically.

True, the youngster could do better defensively, but in terms of his attacking prowess, he is absolutely brilliant.

Alexander-Arnold will get better in the coming years, and Liverpool have a gem on their hands.