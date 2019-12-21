Quick links

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani reacts to Fulham penalty

Leeds United FC owner Andrea Radrizzani (L) accompanied by Myanmar Football Federation Chairman Zaw Zaw (R) and team members visits Yangon's landmark Buddhist Shwedagon pagoda on May 9,...
Leeds United were on the wrong side of a contentious penalty decision today.

Andrea Radrizzani Chairman of Leeds United prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Brentford at Elland Road on August 21, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani appears to disagree with the decision to award Fulham a penalty during this afternoon's 2-1 defeat at Craven Cottage.

Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring from 12 yards within eight minutes after Ben White was adjudged to have fouled the Serbian hitman.

White, on a season-long loan at Leeds, put two hands on Mitrovic, who had his back to goal.

A lot of United supporters criticised their centre-back for forcing the referee into a decision, while many more have deemed it a very soft penalty.

 

Radrizzani appears to be in the latter bracket, posting two 'clapping hands' of emojis in response to a sarcastic tweet from a Leeds fan who called it a 'stonewaller' of a penalty.

It was the West Yorkshire club's first defeat in 12 Championship outings, though Marcelo Bielsa's side still have a nine-point cushion in the top two.

Nevertheless, there is clearly a sense of injustice from the travelling fans, who watched their side dominate the game in virtually every department and yet it was all for nothing.

The important thing for Leeds is that this isn't the start of a funk. This defeat follows a 3-3 draw with Cardiff City last week, in which Bielsa's side surrendered a three-goal lead with half-an-hour to play.

Providing the Argentine makes this an isolated defeat then they should be okay.

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani in the dug out area before the game during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road on October 19, 2019...

