Leeds fans stunned by Ben White performance on Twitter

The Leeds United loanee finally had a poor game under Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds United fans on Twitter can't believe how poor Ben White was this afternoon.

White has been a revelation since joining Leeds on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

He is a huge reason as to why Marcelo Bielsa's side had conceded only 13 goals in 22 Championship outings before today.

But the visit to Fulham this afternoon was one to forget for the 22-year-old.

The Leeds centre-back conceded a silly penalty by putting his hands on Aleksandar Mitrovic, who needed no invitation to go to ground before smashing home the penalty.

Mitrovic was a pest for White all evening long and another of his errors almost led to the Elland Road side going 2-1 down in the second half.

On the whole, it wasn't what Leeds fans have come to expect from the young stalwart, and here's how some supporters reacted to his display.

Ben white is having a shocker #lufc — GenghisCon (@conobrien3) December 21, 2019

Ben White showing hes far from invincible last 5 mins. 2 big errors overplaying at the back. Keep it simple at the back and we dont concede again #lufc — Mike Whorley (@mikewhorley) December 21, 2019

Ben White probably having his worst ever game for #LUFC nothing major just little mistakes — Leeds Fan in Chicago (@ChicagoWhite) December 21, 2019

Sloppy few minutes for Ben White. A few passes going astray in bad areas. #lufc #MOT — Through It All Together (@ThruItAllLUFC) December 21, 2019

The normally unflappable Ben White struggling with only two midfielders to pick out in the center instead of the usual 3.



Suggests Nketiah or Bamford need to drop deeper and help out perhaps, but that's not really their game. #MOT #LUFC — Christopher Jee (@christopherjee) December 21, 2019

Pen was soft af but Ben White really shouldn't be putting his hands anywhere near his back — AztecLUFC (@AztecLUFC) December 21, 2019

Ben White disasterclass, I really can’t believe my eyes — Sarge (@SARGEE_) December 21, 2019

Has ben white & kalvin Phillips been on the lash . — Craig & charlie the chocolate labrador. (@bandforgood) December 21, 2019

Ben white defending — Thomas (@Leodiensian90) December 21, 2019

Did we break Ben White by playing him DCM in one game? #LUFC #MOT — Phil Dixon (@ELPHILIACHI) December 21, 2019

The West Yorkshire side ultimately succumbed to defeat - a first in 12 league outings - but Bielsa's side are still major favourites to win automatic promotion into the Premier League.