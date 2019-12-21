Quick links

Leeds fans stunned by Ben White performance on Twitter

Ben White of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Leeds United at Oakwell Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Barnsley, England.
The Leeds United loanee finally had a poor game under Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds United fans on Twitter can't believe how poor Ben White was this afternoon.

White has been a revelation since joining Leeds on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

He is a huge reason as to why Marcelo Bielsa's side had conceded only 13 goals in 22 Championship outings before today.

But the visit to Fulham this afternoon was one to forget for the 22-year-old.

 

The Leeds centre-back conceded a silly penalty by putting his hands on Aleksandar Mitrovic, who needed no invitation to go to ground before smashing home the penalty.

Mitrovic was a pest for White all evening long and another of his errors almost led to the Elland Road side going 2-1 down in the second half.

On the whole, it wasn't what Leeds fans have come to expect from the young stalwart, and here's how some supporters reacted to his display.

The West Yorkshire side ultimately succumbed to defeat - a first in 12 league outings - but Bielsa's side are still major favourites to win automatic promotion into the Premier League.

Ben White of Leeds United is shown a yellow card during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Leeds United at the DW Stadium, Wigan on Saturday 17th August 2019.

 

