Jose Mourinho says 22-year-old ‘fantastic talent’ can help Tottenham Hotspur

Tanguy Ndombele is available for Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League game this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has spoken highly of Tanguy Ndombele to Football.London.

Mourinho has raved about Ndombele’s versatility, and he has also said that the 22-year-old midfielder will be fit for the Premier League game against Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

However, the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss has said that the France international midfielder needs to improve physically and has to mentally adapt to the Premier League.

Mourinho told Football.London about Ndombele: “He's a multi-functional midifeld player. I’m not telling you the way we are going to play. I'm not even telling you that we're not going to change because when you get a more tactical culture and the players work more time with you, you are able to change in this moment.

"Clearly you could feel that in the first two, three four matches I was very careful of trying to get the players into some stability and some dynamic. But Tanguy can play as a six, as an eight, as a double. He is a player with a lot of quality, he just needs to be physically strong and mentally adapted to the Premier League.

"The French league is a completely different story, a completely different profile. But [he's a] fantastic talent so we are happy that he can help us."

Stats

Ndombele has made eight starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham so far this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The French youngster has also made four starts and one substitute appearances in the Champions League for Spurs so far this campaign, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Important player

Ndombele has had fitness problems so far this season, but there is no doubt that the Frenchman is hugely talented and has a lot of potential.

The 22-year-old can certainly establish himself as a key figure in Mourinho’s team.