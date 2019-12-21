Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Jose Mourinho plays down influence on big decision, but some Tottenham fans think otherwise

Subhankar Mondal
Tottenham Hotspur Manager Jose Mourinho during a training session at the clubs training ground on December 20, 2019 in Enfield, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Toby Alderweireld has signed a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur.

Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur during a training session at the clubs training ground on December 20, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has told The Times that he did not have much influence over Toby Alderweireld’s decision to sign a new contract.

Alderweireld was due to become a free agent at the end of the season, but the Belgium international has signed a new deal that will see him stay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until 2023.

According to The Times, the former Ajax star will earn £110,000 per week as salary as per the new terms.

 

Mourinho is pleased to see the 30-year-old commit his long-term future to Spurs, but the Portuguese boss has said that he did not have much influence on it.

However, some Spurs fans think otherwise, as shown in the following posts on Twitter.

Mourinho told The Times: “I believe [I had] little [influence]. When I read his comments [to the club website], the thing that immediately jumped [out] was, ‘I couldn’t be happier in another place.’ That’s the fundamental thing. He loves it here, he was always happy here.

“The only thing that maybe I had a little bit of influence on him was the fact that he knows I believe in him and he can be very influential in the team. He played every minute of every match since I arrived, so that’s a good feeling.”

Huge boost for Tottenham Hotspur

Alderweireld is one of the best defenders in the Premier League, and him staying at Tottenham in the long run is certainly great for the Premier League club.

It is not easy to find quality defenders without splashing out a lot of cash, and Spurs have been very smart to keep hold of the 30-year-old.

Tottenham Hotspur Manager Jose Mourinho during a training session at the clubs training ground on December 20, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch