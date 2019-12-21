Jose Mourinho plays down influence on big decision, but some Tottenham fans think otherwise

Toby Alderweireld has signed a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has told The Times that he did not have much influence over Toby Alderweireld’s decision to sign a new contract.

Alderweireld was due to become a free agent at the end of the season, but the Belgium international has signed a new deal that will see him stay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until 2023.

According to The Times, the former Ajax star will earn £110,000 per week as salary as per the new terms.

Mourinho is pleased to see the 30-year-old commit his long-term future to Spurs, but the Portuguese boss has said that he did not have much influence on it.

However, some Spurs fans think otherwise, as shown in the following posts on Twitter.

Mourinho told The Times: “I believe [I had] little [influence]. When I read his comments [to the club website], the thing that immediately jumped [out] was, ‘I couldn’t be happier in another place.’ That’s the fundamental thing. He loves it here, he was always happy here.

“The only thing that maybe I had a little bit of influence on him was the fact that he knows I believe in him and he can be very influential in the team. He played every minute of every match since I arrived, so that’s a good feeling.”

The Mourinho effect. — Michael Tunstall (@TFWriter) December 20, 2019

I had no hope that he would sign the ting. THE JOSÉ EFFECT. — Manny (@Mannythfc) December 20, 2019

THE JOSE EFFECT pic.twitter.com/5bfoufoNdC — Wele Alli SZN (@RedemptionDele) December 20, 2019

After fighting soo hard to sign him there was no way Mourinho was going to let him go after 1 season this is definitely his doing lol — stricky (@strickyfootball) December 20, 2019

Huge boost for Tottenham Hotspur

Alderweireld is one of the best defenders in the Premier League, and him staying at Tottenham in the long run is certainly great for the Premier League club.

It is not easy to find quality defenders without splashing out a lot of cash, and Spurs have been very smart to keep hold of the 30-year-old.