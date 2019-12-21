One of the world's greatest ever players shares what he finds 'amazing' about Celtic

Celtic have reached the last 32 of the Europa League with Neil Lennon working wonders with the Hoops since his return to Parkhead.

Netherlands legend Johan Neeskens has given his thoughts about Celtic, sharing what he finds "amazing" about the Hoops, in an interview with the Glasgow Times.

Neeskens, widely deemed one of the world's greatest ever players, was discussing the impact of both Celtic and their Glasgow rivals once again impressing in European competition.

The 68-year-old played for Ajax against the Bhoys in the 1971 European Cup quarter-final en route to the first of three consecutive European Cups as well as an Intercontinental Cup and two UEFA Super Cups.

Neeskens recalls a time when Scotland was a nation to be feared in European football and is pleased by the progress of the country's two biggest clubs to the latter stages of European football for the first time in a decade.

"It is great for Scottish football," Neeskens told the Glasgow Times. "The last 10 years they were not there, now they are back again and it is great. That is great for the future of football in Scotland. You hardly see Scottish teams at this level of competition any more so it is good that Rangers and Celtic have progressed to the knockout stages.

"We played against Rangers. We won the Super Cup. It was a long time ago, but I remember it was very competitive and you had to work hard and be at your best to beat them. I'm very happy to see them back in the competition. [And] the atmosphere at Celtic is always amazing."

In 2004, Neeskens was named one of the 125 Greatest Living Footballers at a FIFA Awards Ceremony, while in 2017 he was named in the FourFourTwo list of the 100 all-time greatest players, in 64th place.

Up next for Celtic in the Europa League is the last 32 tie with FC Copenhagen in February next year.