Ian Holloway has a warning for West Brom and Leeds

Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion and Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United have build up a big gap in the Championship's top two.

EFL Quest pundit Ian Holloway has issued an alarming opinion regarding Championship top two West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United in that he expects the huge gap between them and the chasing pack to narrow down in the coming weeks (The Mirror).

At present, the Baggies sit top of the table on 49 points, with the Whites a place and two points behind, while third-placed Preston North End are 10 points further back.

With West Brom and Leeds so far ahead in the automatic promotion places and looking very much head and shoulders above everyone else in terms of performances too, it's little surprise that many are tipping them for the Premier League next season.

However, Holloway - looking ahead to West Brom v Brentford and Fulham v Leeds this weekend - is warning that things will be closer between Slaven Bilic's charges and Marcelo Bielsa's team as the league edges closer towards the second half of the campaign.

"The real winner in this is the chasing pack because all those top teams can't pick up three points," Holloway wrote in The Mirror. "I don't see Leeds and West Brom running away with it. I reckon come January you'll see that ten-point gap from second downwards slowly shrinking."

After Brentford, West Brom will then face Barnsley and Middlesbrough, while Leeds will take on Preston and Birmingham after their trip to London - and on New Year's Day, the Baggies and the Whites will lock horns at The Hawthorns.