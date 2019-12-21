How to watch Flamengo vs Liverpool in the Club World Cup final - TV channel and live stream options

Liverpool could become the first English team since Manchester United in 2008 to lift the Club World Cup.

While Liverpool may have bowed out of the League Cup on Tuesday, December 17th, the following day, Jurgen Klopp's side were in action again, halfway across the world in the Club World Cup.

The exclusive competition sees the very best teams from all four corners of the globe come together for a 'champions of champions' competition with the winner technically becoming crowned as the best team in the world.

Thanks to their last-gasp 2-1 win over Mexican side Monterrey on Wednesday, Liverpool managed to qualify for the final against Brazillian outfit Flamengo.

But just how can viewers in the UK watch the match that could see Liverpool crowned as world champions.

How to watch football on Amazon Prime: Premier League action back on Amazon this Boxing Day!

Flamengo v Liverpool

Despite leaving it late against Monterrey, Liverpool just about did what was expected of them and made it through to the final of the Club World Cup.

Their opposition in the final is Brazillian side Flamengo, a team from Rio de Janeiro and 2019's winners of the Copa Libertadores, the South American equivalent of the Champions League.

Just like Monterrey, Flamengo will be no pushovers against Liverpool and are expected to take the game to Jurgen Klopp's side with plenty of pressing with the aim of maintaining as much possession as possible.

While a Club World Cup final is a rare occasion for most clubs, this is actually the second time Liverpool have played in such a final in 14 years.

After winning the UEFA Champions League final in Instanbul, Liverpool had the chance to win the Club World Cup in 2005 but lost out 1-0 to Brazillian opposition in the form of Sao Paolo.

Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be hoping that isn't a bad omen ahead of the tantalising 2019 final against another Brazillian side this time around.

How to watch

Just like Liverpool's semi-final match on Wednesday, the Club World Cup final will be broadcast live on the BBC.

Both BBC One and BBC iPlayer will be airing the match so you'll be able to watch via conventional TV or via an online stream to suit your needs.

If the Club World Cup final isn't to your taste, BT Sport viewers will have access to Hertha Berlin v Borussia Mönchengladbach and Solihull Moors v Barrow while Sky viewers will be treated to the tasty Premier League fixture Manchester City v Leicester, all of which are taking place at the same time of the Liverpool match.

When to watch

Again, just like the semi-final, the build-up programme for the Club World Cup final will begin at 5:15pm, just after Final Score on Saturday, December 21st with the match itself kicking off at 5:30pm.