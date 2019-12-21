Quick links

Guillem Balague outlines how Everton have convinced Carlo Ancelotti

Subhankar Mondal
Carlo Ancelotti will become the new Everton manager, says Guillem Balague.

Well-known football journalist Guillem Balague has claimed on Twitter that Everton will announce the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager imminently.

The BBC Sport journalist has stated that the former Chelsea manager was offered the job at Everton after ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery and others turned it down.

Balague has further said that the Italian tactician will be made one of the top three paid managers in Europe.

 

A recent report on BBC Sport stated that Ancelotti was set to be appointed as the Everton manager.

Blockbuster managerial appointment

Ancelotti is one of the best managers in the world, and him becoming the new Everton boss is massive for the Merseyside outfit.

The former Real Madrid boss is a serial winner, and him having worked with world-class players, the Goodison Park faithful will be excited to see how the team progress and develop under him.

It could take a while for Ancelotti to take Everton to the level they want to be, and investment in the squad is needed.

