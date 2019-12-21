'Icing on the cake': Sky Sports pundit raves about £1.5m Leeds ace

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has won the Championship Goal of the Month award for his Elland Road goal against Middlesbrough in November.

Sky Sports pundit and EFL award judge Don Goodman has praised Mateusz Klich after he won the Championship Goal of the Month award for November (official Leeds website).

The Whites ace received a massive 75 percent of the public vote for his second goal against Middlesbrough, a fine curling strike from range into the top corner to seal a 4-0 triumph over Jonathan Woodgate's side at Elland Road.

Upon receiving the award, Klich said: "I am delighted to win the award - I think a lot of Leeds fans voted, so I'd like to thank them. We had worked on short corners in training and I'm glad that the hard work paid off."

Klich saw off competition from West Bromwich Albion's Matheus Pereira and Stoke's Sam Clucas, and Goodman spoke highly of the 29-year-old's strike, saying he "knew what he wanted to do" as soon as the ball came to him.

"Mateusz Klich doesn’t score many goals, but when he does, they’re often special," Goodman said of the £1.5million signing (Transfermarkt). "This curler was no different as he added his second of the game and put the icing on the cake of the 4-0 drubbing of Middlesbrough.

"Already full of confidence from his earlier effort, he knew what he wanted to do as soon as the ball was rolled to him on the edge of the area, and the execution of the shot could hardly have been more precise."

It was a great day for the Leeds contingent against Boro as Patrick Bamford opened the scoring before supplying the assist - via a deflection - for Klich to double the Whites' advantage on the stroke of half time.

Helder Costa claimed Leeds' third in the second half before Klich slammed home his superb fourth for Marcelo Bielsa and co, finding the top corner of the Boro net from distance on 73 minutes.