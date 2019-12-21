Gary Lineker reacts to Carlo Ancelotti becoming Everton manager

Carlo Ancelotti is now in charge of Everton.

Gary Lineker has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Everton appointing Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager.

Everton have announced on their official Twitter page that former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager Ancelotti will be their new boss.

The Italian tactician has replaced Marco Silva, who was dismissed from his role following a run of disappointing results.

Former Everton striker Lineker is delighted to see the Toffees bring in Ancelotti.

Top manager and a lovely fella. Wish him all the very best. https://t.co/0DmyrQh5Ao — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 21, 2019

Blockbuster managerial appointment

Ancelotti is one of the best managers in the world and is a serial winner, and Everton have pulled off a coup in getting the Italian through the door.

While Everton do not have a group of world-class footballers and significant investment needs to be made for the Toffees to challenge for the top four, there is no doubt that in Ancelotti they have hired a manager who knows how to take the players to the next level.

Everton played out a goalless draw with Arsenal in the Premier League this afternoon.