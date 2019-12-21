Quick links

Gary Lineker reacts to Carlo Ancelotti becoming Everton manager

Carlo Ancelotti is now in charge of Everton.

Chaiman of Everton Bill Kenwright and Manager of Everton Carlo Ancelotti look on during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on December 21, 2019 in...

Gary Lineker has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Everton appointing Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager.

Everton have announced on their official Twitter page that former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager Ancelotti will be their new boss.

The Italian tactician has replaced Marco Silva, who was dismissed from his role following a run of disappointing results.

 

Former Everton striker Lineker is delighted to see the Toffees bring in Ancelotti.

 

Blockbuster managerial appointment

Ancelotti is one of the best managers in the world and is a serial winner, and Everton have pulled off a coup in getting the Italian through the door.

While Everton do not have a group of world-class footballers and significant investment needs to be made for the Toffees to challenge for the top four, there is no doubt that in Ancelotti they have hired a manager who knows how to take the players to the next level.

Everton played out a goalless draw with Arsenal in the Premier League this afternoon.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

