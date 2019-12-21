'Stunk the gaff out', 'not even Championship level': Some Everton fans slate 'awful' player

Everton played out a dour stalemate at Goodison Park today and Cenk Tosun put in a pretty poor showing for the Toffees.

A number of Everton fans have been commenting on Twitter about the Toffees' Premier League stalemate at Goodison Park today and Cenk Tosun's performance came under huge scrutiny.

The 28-year-old striker was introduced as an early substitute against Arsenal, coming on in the 11th minute after Alex Iwobi had to be withdrawn with an injury, but made very little impact against the Gunners.

Indeed, Duncan Ferguson ended up making his second substitute substitution of his latest caretaker tenure, taking Tosun off in the 80th minute for Moise Kean, much to the chagrin of the Turkey international.

Nonetheless, many Everton fans, who were baffled with Ferguson for bringing Tosun on in the first place, sided with the coach on the matter, slating the player for his poor performance, and made their feelings known on social media:

Tosun never should’ve come on in the first place. — Rachael Cotgrave (@bluegirl1878) 21 December 2019

In what world do you bring tosun on for Iwobi there? then to bring Michael Keane on at 0-0 wtf?! Not being funny but if Moise Kean got dragged off after 20 mins then tosun should’ve been taken off at half time. Worst Arsenal team I’ve ever seen and we still set up not to lose. — Ben (@BT_1878) 21 December 2019

Duncan has done superb but that Tosun sub In the first half was baffling and playing Davies out wide and giving him the whole game didn’t make any sense either — Paul Brown (@PaulBrownEFC) 21 December 2019

Anyone who thinks Tosun is good enough for everton give your head a wobble — paul gallagher (@gagsy1978) 21 December 2019

Abject game and performance, that. Almost no quality on show at all.

Tired legs, makeshift midfield as always. Iwobi going off could have been a blessing but Tosun was dreadful.

Ugh.

Could really have done with a win there but cheers Duncan. — Tom Leadbetter (@leads) 21 December 2019

Bringing on tosun killed us



Hes pressing is almost as lethargic as gylfis



Too many slugs — Scott Parker (@ScottParker_efc) 21 December 2019

Ancelotti’s head must have been kettled watching Tosun there. Never mind Ibrahimovic he’ll be giving Inzaghi a bell tonight, defo still moves quicker. — Ciaran (@Ciaran2607) 21 December 2019

Awful game today Sigurdsson and Tosun should never be near our team — Steve (@Everton7509) 21 December 2019

Cenk Tosun mate he should of been hooked 5 minutes after coming on. Awful player — Kevin Cain (@WhatKCSaid) 21 December 2019

Tosun, Sigurdsson, Keane & Delph all out the door please Mr Carlo — Danny (@Danny2001__) 21 December 2019

Never ever play Cenk Tosun again! Shocking footballer! — Mike Williams (@mikeefc1878) 21 December 2019

A non story that whole subbing Tosun off. He was on for an 70 mins and stunk the gaff out. — David L Dempsey (@DLDempsey4) 21 December 2019

Tosun is absolutely awful not even championship level — Craig Hunter (@Craighunter67) 21 December 2019

Everton failed to record a shot on target in a Premier League home game for the first time since they lost 2-0 to Manchester United on 1 January 2018 (BBC Sport).

On the whole, Ferguson can surely be pleased with his caretaker manager stint, with a win over Chelsea, two draws - against Arsenal and Manchester United - and a penalty loss to Leicester City following a great comeback, but it's evident that new head coach Carlo Ancelotti will have a big job on his hands.