Quick links

Everton

Premier League

'Stunk the gaff out', 'not even Championship level': Some Everton fans slate 'awful' player

Giuseppe Labellarte
Moise Kean of Everton replaces Cenk Tosun during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on December 21, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton played out a dour stalemate at Goodison Park today and Cenk Tosun put in a pretty poor showing for the Toffees.

Moise Kean of Everton replaces Cenk Tosun during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on December 21, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

A number of Everton fans have been commenting on Twitter about the Toffees' Premier League stalemate at Goodison Park today and Cenk Tosun's performance came under huge scrutiny.

The 28-year-old striker was introduced as an early substitute against Arsenal, coming on in the 11th minute after Alex Iwobi had to be withdrawn with an injury, but made very little impact against the Gunners.

 

 

Indeed, Duncan Ferguson ended up making his second substitute substitution of his latest caretaker tenure, taking Tosun off in the 80th minute for Moise Kean, much to the chagrin of the Turkey international.

Nonetheless, many Everton fans, who were baffled with Ferguson for bringing Tosun on in the first place, sided with the coach on the matter, slating the player for his poor performance, and made their feelings known on social media:

Everton failed to record a shot on target in a Premier League home game for the first time since they lost 2-0 to Manchester United on 1 January 2018 (BBC Sport).

On the whole, Ferguson can surely be pleased with his caretaker manager stint, with a win over Chelsea, two draws - against Arsenal and Manchester United - and a penalty loss to Leicester City following a great comeback, but it's evident that new head coach Carlo Ancelotti will have a big job on his hands.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti (C) looks on next to Bill Kenwright (L) and Farhad Moshiri during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on December 21,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch