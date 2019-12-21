Quick links

'Should never play for us again', 'needs to go': Some Everton fans slate 'horrible footballer'

Emile Smith Rowe of Arsenal battles for possession with Gylfi Sigurdsson of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on December 21, 2019...
Everton played out a dour stalemate at Goodison Park today and the oft-criticised midfielder put in another poor showing for the Toffees.

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the Toffees' Premier League draw at Goodison Park today and Gylfi Sigurdsson once again came under major scrutiny for his performance.

The Everton midfielder, who has been criticised numerous times this season by the Toffees fanbase, put in yet another lacklustre display for his side as they played out a stalemate with Arsenal.

 

 

The game largely passed Sigurdsson by, as he laboured to little avail against the Gunners, and although he did produce the odd moment of quality, he was largely pedestrian and all too often slowed the game down.

With Carlo Ancelotti now at the helm, it seems as though plenty of Everton fans are hoping one of the Italian's first transfer decisions is to jettison the £45million signing in January.

Here is some of the social media reaction to Sigurdsson's performance:

Everton failed to record a shot on target in a Premier League home game for the first time since they lost 2-0 to Manchester United on 1 January 2018 (BBC Sport).

On the whole, Duncan Ferguson can surely be pleased with his caretaker manager stint, with a win over Chelsea, two draws - against Arsenal and Manchester United - and a penalty loss to Leicester City following a great comeback, but it's evident that Ancelotti will have a big job on his hands.

