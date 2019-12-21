'Should never play for us again', 'needs to go': Some Everton fans slate 'horrible footballer'

Everton played out a dour stalemate at Goodison Park today and the oft-criticised midfielder put in another poor showing for the Toffees.

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the Toffees' Premier League draw at Goodison Park today and Gylfi Sigurdsson once again came under major scrutiny for his performance.

The Everton midfielder, who has been criticised numerous times this season by the Toffees fanbase, put in yet another lacklustre display for his side as they played out a stalemate with Arsenal.

The game largely passed Sigurdsson by, as he laboured to little avail against the Gunners, and although he did produce the odd moment of quality, he was largely pedestrian and all too often slowed the game down.

With Carlo Ancelotti now at the helm, it seems as though plenty of Everton fans are hoping one of the Italian's first transfer decisions is to jettison the £45million signing in January.

Here is some of the social media reaction to Sigurdsson's performance:

Sigurdsson doesn’t suit us, he’s not an Everton player, doesn’t have the physical side or the passion, no creativity, he’s definitely not a centre midfielder — Liam Smith (@LiamSmiths7) 21 December 2019

Tosun, Sigurdsson, amongst others clearly not up to the standard. — Charles Stevenson (@charles_stevo) 21 December 2019

Tom Davies and Sigurdsson dropping 0/10 performances — Elliot (@ElliotB1878) 21 December 2019

Sigurdsson needs to go. Did absolutely nothing for 90+ minutes. — Josh Wilbert (@joshwilbert1) 21 December 2019

Anyone worked out the point of Gylfi Sigurdsson? — Keith (@KeefTommo) 21 December 2019

@MrAncelotti don’t bother washing Sigurdsson’s kit for Thursday, it still smells like a freshly washed one — BarryFergEFC (@BazzaTomFerg) 21 December 2019

Don’t like going out on a limb because I’m usually wrong but Sigurdsson is absolutely finished — Joe Bird (@Joe_Bird_EFC) 21 December 2019

Can't believe Everton spent £50m on Sigurdsson, horrible footballer. — . (@BaccaIieri) 21 December 2019

Sigurdsson was an impressive display of playing at 0.8x speed compared to everyone else. He was invisible. — Tom Leadbetter (@leads) 21 December 2019

Possibly the worst performance I have ever seen by an Everton Player. Sigurdsson should never play for us again #EFC — Sidney (@Sidney65606346) 21 December 2019

Gylfi Sigurdsson must be our worst ever captain surley? — Jordan Niccolls (@JordanNiccolls) 21 December 2019

Sigurdsson is one of our worst players hth — Connor Mancelotti (@Manners16) 21 December 2019

Everton failed to record a shot on target in a Premier League home game for the first time since they lost 2-0 to Manchester United on 1 January 2018 (BBC Sport).

On the whole, Duncan Ferguson can surely be pleased with his caretaker manager stint, with a win over Chelsea, two draws - against Arsenal and Manchester United - and a penalty loss to Leicester City following a great comeback, but it's evident that Ancelotti will have a big job on his hands.