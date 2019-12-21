Quick links

Fulham

Championship

Director reacts on Twitter to Fulham v Leeds United result

Subhankar Mondal
Fulham's Director of Football Operations Tony Khan (centre) looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Reading at Craven Cottage on May 13, 2017 in London, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United have lost against Scott Parker's Fulham.

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham grabs Ben White of Leeds United by the throat during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on December 21, 2019 in...

Fulham Director Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to his side’s win against Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

The Cottagers have got the better of Leeds 2-1 at Craven Cottage in London in the Championship.

Aleksandar Mitrovic put Fulham in the lead from the penalty spot as early as the seventh minute.

 

Patrick Bamford restored parity for Marcelo Bielsa’s side on 54 minutes, but Josh Onomah put the hosts back in the lead on 69 minutes.

Fulham Director Khan has taken to Twitter to revel in the win for the Cottagers against Leeds.

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon, hosts Fulham had 35% of the possession, took seven shots of which three were on target, and earned four corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Leeds had 65% of the possession, took 15 shots of which seven were on target, and earned seven corners, according to BBC Sport.

The result means that Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 47 points, while Fulham are third with 38 points.

Fulham's Director of Football Operations Tony Khan (centre) looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Reading at Craven Cottage on May 13, 2017 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch