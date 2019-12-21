Director reacts on Twitter to Fulham v Leeds United result

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United have lost against Scott Parker's Fulham.

Fulham Director Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to his side’s win against Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

The Cottagers have got the better of Leeds 2-1 at Craven Cottage in London in the Championship.

Aleksandar Mitrovic put Fulham in the lead from the penalty spot as early as the seventh minute.

Patrick Bamford restored parity for Marcelo Bielsa’s side on 54 minutes, but Josh Onomah put the hosts back in the lead on 69 minutes.

Fulham Director Khan has taken to Twitter to revel in the win for the Cottagers against Leeds.

What a win! Thank you all @FulhamFC supporters, Christmas came early at the Cottage today! Thank you to the squad, I love you boys so much, you’re amazing, you worked so hard for the club & supporters today! Thank you coaches & staff for making this win possible! Come on Fulham! pic.twitter.com/l2tdDZdSfH — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 21, 2019

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon, hosts Fulham had 35% of the possession, took seven shots of which three were on target, and earned four corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Leeds had 65% of the possession, took 15 shots of which seven were on target, and earned seven corners, according to BBC Sport.

The result means that Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 47 points, while Fulham are third with 38 points.