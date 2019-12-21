Quick links

Confirmed: Fulham v Leeds United lineups today

Patrick Bamford (C) of Leeds United celebrates after scoring the third goal of his team with teammates during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Cardiff City at Elland...
Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United will face Fulham this afternoon.

Leeds United will be looking to return to winning ways in the Championship this afternoon when they take on Fulham away from home at Craven Cottage in London.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side will head into the match against Fulham on the back of a 3-3 draw with Cardiff City at Elland Road in the league.

The West Yorkshire outfit are second in the league table at the moment with 47 points from 22 matches, just two points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.

The draw with Cardiff at Elland Road last weekend was quite a disappointment for the Whites, and the players will be determined to bounce back.

 

Meanwhile, Fulham find themselves sixth in the Championship table at the moment with 35 points from 22 matches.

The Cottagers will head into the match against Leeds this afternoon on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Brentford away from home at Griffin Park in the league.

This is how Fulham and Leeds will line up at Craven Cottage in the Championship this afternoon:

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

