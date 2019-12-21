Confirmed: Celtic lineup v Aberdeen at Celtic Park

Neil Lennon’s Celtic are in Scottish Premiership action this afternoon.

Celtic will be looking to respond to Rangers this afternoon when they take on Aberdeen at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers maintained their pressure on Celtic on Friday evening by getting the better of 10-man Hibernian 3-0 away from home in the league.

Steven Gerrard’s side are second in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 44 points from 17 matches, two points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic.

Celtic will be looking to extend that advantage over Rangers by winning against Aberdeen at home in the league this afternoon.

Aberdeen are out of the race for the Scottish Premiership title race this season, but they can certainly finish third in the standings.

Derek McInnes’s side are third in the league table at the moment with 32 points from 18 matches.

Aberdeen will head into the game against Celtic on the back of a 1-0 win against Hamilton Academical at home in the league.

This is how Celtic will line up against Aberdeen at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon: