Quick links

Rangers

Celtic

Celtic's Mohamed Elyounoussi ruled out of Rangers game

Shane Callaghan
Mohamed Elyounoussi of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Lazio and Celtic at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers visit Celtic a little later this month.

Mohamed Elyounoussi of Celtic looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Neil Lennon has revealed that Mohamed Elyounoussi is unlikely to be fit for Celtic's visit of Rangers a little later this month.

The 25-year-old winger hasn't played for the Hoops in well over a month due to injury.

Subscribe

With Celtic due to host Rangers in an Old Firm derby on December 29th, it was hoped that the influential Bhoys star would be fit.

But Lennon has confirmed that it's very unlikely the Norway international will be able to face Steven Gerrard's side, along with Hatem Elhamed.

 

He told The Glasgow Evening Times: "It’s doubtful if those two will make the 29th [against Rangers]. Elhamed probably has a better chance than Elyounoussi."

This is a huge blow for Celtic, but a major boost for the Gers.

That's because Elyounoussi - on a season-long loan from Southampton - has easily been one of Lennon's best players this season.

Seven goals in 13 appearances across all competitions is a very decent return for the Celtic attacker and having him unavailable is one less thing for Gerrard to worry about.

Mohamed Elyounoussi of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Lazio and Celtic at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch