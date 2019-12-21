Celtic's Mohamed Elyounoussi ruled out of Rangers game

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers visit Celtic a little later this month.

Neil Lennon has revealed that Mohamed Elyounoussi is unlikely to be fit for Celtic's visit of Rangers a little later this month.

The 25-year-old winger hasn't played for the Hoops in well over a month due to injury.

Subscribe

With Celtic due to host Rangers in an Old Firm derby on December 29th, it was hoped that the influential Bhoys star would be fit.

But Lennon has confirmed that it's very unlikely the Norway international will be able to face Steven Gerrard's side, along with Hatem Elhamed.

He told The Glasgow Evening Times: "It’s doubtful if those two will make the 29th [against Rangers]. Elhamed probably has a better chance than Elyounoussi."

This is a huge blow for Celtic, but a major boost for the Gers.

That's because Elyounoussi - on a season-long loan from Southampton - has easily been one of Lennon's best players this season.

Seven goals in 13 appearances across all competitions is a very decent return for the Celtic attacker and having him unavailable is one less thing for Gerrard to worry about.