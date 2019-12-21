Quick links

Celtic

Barcelona

Scottish Premiership

La Liga

Barcelona reportedly invite Celtic target to Camp Nou, meets Eric Abidal

Danny Owen
A general view inside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League group D match between FC Barcelona and Sporting CP at Camp Nou on December 5, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Are Scottish Premiership champions Celtic now facing competition from La Liga giants Barcelona for Copenhagen winger Mohammed Daramy?

Mohamed Daramy of FC Copenhagen looks on during the Danish 3F Superligs match between FC Midtjylland and FC Copenhagen at MCH Arena on November 10, 2019 in Herning, Denmark.

Barcelona and Real Madrid may no longer be the star-studded forces of old but the bi-annual Clasico still demands that the watching world pays attention. And, according to Indo & NY, there was a surprise visitor to the Camp Nou as the two La Liga rivals played out the most disappointing of goalless draws on Wednesday – Mohammed Daramy.

The Copenhagen wonderkid has clubs from all across the continent fighting for his affection including, and not limited to, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig (BT). Celtic too, if 90Min are to be believed, are big fans of a jet-heeled winger with the speed and skill of a young Sadio Mane.

 

But it seems that Barcelona, who are always on the lookout for superstars of the future, have taken the first steps to convince Daramy that the Camp Nou is the place for him to fulfil his enormous talent.

Subscribe

Hey, it didn’t work out too badly for Leo Messi and co.

Mohamed Daramy of FC Copenhagen controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League match between FC Copenhagen and Dynamo Kyiv at Telia Parken on November 7, 2019 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

According to Info & NY, Barca invited Daramy to Catalonia this week with sporting director Eric Abidal, who plays a key role in recruitment these days at Barcelona, making the effort to introduce himself to the 18-year-old in a VIP box.

Legendary striker Samuel Eto’o was in attendance too, turning on the charm offensive.

According to Bold, Daramy is valued at around £5 million – pocket change to a club of this size.

And if Celtic thought that they had a challenge on their hands before, they certainly do now.

Jesper Lauridsen of Esbjerg fB, Mohamed Daramy of FC Copenhagen and Mohammed Dauda of Esbjerg fB compete for the ball during the Danish 3F Superliga match between FC Copenhagen and Esbjerg...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch