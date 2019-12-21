Barcelona reportedly invite Celtic target to Camp Nou, meets Eric Abidal

Are Scottish Premiership champions Celtic now facing competition from La Liga giants Barcelona for Copenhagen winger Mohammed Daramy?

Barcelona and Real Madrid may no longer be the star-studded forces of old but the bi-annual Clasico still demands that the watching world pays attention. And, according to Indo & NY, there was a surprise visitor to the Camp Nou as the two La Liga rivals played out the most disappointing of goalless draws on Wednesday – Mohammed Daramy.

The Copenhagen wonderkid has clubs from all across the continent fighting for his affection including, and not limited to, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig (BT). Celtic too, if 90Min are to be believed, are big fans of a jet-heeled winger with the speed and skill of a young Sadio Mane.

But it seems that Barcelona, who are always on the lookout for superstars of the future, have taken the first steps to convince Daramy that the Camp Nou is the place for him to fulfil his enormous talent.

Hey, it didn’t work out too badly for Leo Messi and co.

According to Info & NY, Barca invited Daramy to Catalonia this week with sporting director Eric Abidal, who plays a key role in recruitment these days at Barcelona, making the effort to introduce himself to the 18-year-old in a VIP box.

Legendary striker Samuel Eto’o was in attendance too, turning on the charm offensive.

According to Bold, Daramy is valued at around £5 million – pocket change to a club of this size.

And if Celtic thought that they had a challenge on their hands before, they certainly do now.