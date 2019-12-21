Arsenal's Calum Chambers shares what Mikel Arteta has told players

Arsenal appointed the rookie head coach on Friday afternoon.

Calum Chambers has revealed what newly-appointed Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has told the players.

Arteta, who was named as Unai Emery's successor in North London on Friday, watched on from the stands as Arsenal drew 0-0 away to Everton this afternoon.

The Spanish head coach will officially take charge of Arsenal's senior players on Monday as Freddie Ljungberg's stay as interim boss comes to an end.

The £16 million signing from 2014 [BBC Sport], named as Man of the Match at Goodison Park today, has told BT Sport: "Mikel wants us to be brave, take responsibility and to work hard for each other. We'll be working hard on his philosophy this week in training."

Arteta has a major job on his hands and positive change certainly won't happen overnight.

Emery lost the dressing room in a big way toward the end of his reign as Arsenal boss and Ljungberg looks like he didn't unite the players all that much.

Arteta's biggest job is to get everybody pulling in the one direction for now, and the quicker that happens, the further they'll climb up the table.

Arsenal are ninth in the Premier League table as a result of their point on Merseyside.