Andy Carroll wanted to fail Liverpool medical

The Newcastle United striker struggled during a big-money move to Liverpool.

Andy Carroll has revealed that he had major reservations about joining Liverpool, intimating that he felt force to sign for the club.

Back in 2011, the 30-year-old left boyhood club Newcastle United to join the English giants in a £35 million deal.

Carroll had been a big player for the Magpies but the transfer fee definitely raised eyebrows, including among many Liverpool fans.

In the end, he struggled in a big way to justify the money that was spent on bringing him to Anfield, netting six Premier League goals in 44 outings.

And speaking to The Daily Mail, Carroll, who re-signed for Newcastle this past summer, admits that he wanted to fail the medical so that he wouldn't have to joint he Reds.

He said: "Do you know what. I was injured at the time, and all I'm thinking is, "Please, just fail the medical".

"The minute I got on that helicopter I wanted to come back. I knew it had to happen. Whatever age, I needed to walk back on that pitch and play for Newcastle again.

"I remember leaving here in Kevin Nolan's car because loads of people were outside. We went to his house and watched it on TV. I was like, "I'm not going". I'd just bought a house, and a cat the day before! But then I was told, "You're going", and that was that."

Injuries have plagued much of Carroll's career since, especially after leaving to join West Ham United two years later.

He has made 10 Premier League appearances since re-signing for the St James's Park side, but only two of those were from the first XI and he is yet to score.