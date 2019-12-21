Ahsoka Tano's The Rise of Skywalker cameo confirms death of fan-favourite Clone Wars character

The Rise of Skywalker brings together an entire galaxy's worth of history to conclude the Skywalker saga.

Star Wars has been a near-constant feature in the world of film lovers for the past 42 years.

Since 1977, we've had 11 films and a host of TV shows in various forms adding more and more layers into the world of Star Wars, creating one of the most fascinating franchises in entertainment history.

As a result, the pressure on 2019's The Rise of Skywalker to satisfyingly conclude the Skywalker saga has been immense.

To do this, it takes elements from across all of the Star Wars films and TV shows that have come before.

However, one cameo in The Rise of Skywalker's dramatic conclusion confirms the worst for one beloved character from The Clone Wars and Rebels TV shows.

Spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Ahsoka Tano, a veteran of both The Clone Wars and Rebels TV shows makes an unexpected voice cameo in The Rise of Skywalker.

During the climactic showdown between Rey and the resurrected Emperor Palpatine, Rey uses the Force to reach out and seek assistance from the Jedi of old.

She is then greeted by the voices of every major Jedi we've met in the Star Wars franchise including the likes of Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Mace Windu, Qui-Gon Jinn and, of course, Ahsoka Tano.

Her cameo doesn't bode well

While Ahsoka's brief voice cameo in The Rise of Skywalker is a nice little nod to the superb animated TV shows, it doesn't exactly bode well for the fan-favourite character.

To communicate through the Force in this way, she'll have had to have died and become one with the Force, just as we see with Obi-Wan and Yoda when they become Force ghosts.

How did she die?

That hasn't been revealed yet.

The last we see of Ahsoka Tano before her voice manifests itself in The Rise of Skywalker is her appearance in the TV show Rebels.

Rebels is set before the events of both Rogue One and A New Hope so there is a huge window of time where Ahsoka could have gotten up to all sorts of adventures before kicking the space bucket sometime before the events of The Rise of Skywalker in 35 ABY.

It's almost certain that somewhere along the line, there'll be a novel, comic book or a TV show to explain exactly what happens to Ahsoka in the end but we could have quite a wait for that.