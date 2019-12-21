Quick links

Aaron Ramsey reacts to Arsenal hiring Mikel Arteta, fans respond

Shane Callaghan
Mikel Arteta of Arsenal during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Aston Villa at EMirates Stadium. London 15th May 2016.
Arsenal hired their former midfielder as head coach on Friday afternoon.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger talks with Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney on April 8, 2016 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal's appointment of Mikel Arteta has been given a seal of approval by Aaron Ramsey.

The Gunners hired their former midfielder on a three-and-a-half year deal on Friday.

In doing so, Arteta has been chosen as the head coach to replace Unai Emery after Freddie Ljungberg had taken charge of first-team matters on an interim basis.

Arteta revealed in his press conference yesterday that it was a dream of his manage Arsenal and working alongside Pep Guardiola at Manchester City has given fans' optimism that he's the right man for the job, despite no experience.

 

Ramsey played alongside the Spaniard for five years in North London, and the Juventus star always knew that his former team-mate was suited for this kind of job.

He wrote on Instagram: "Fantastic appointment by Arsenal. Always knew Mikel would go on to be a top manager. Good luck my friend but I'm sure you won't need it!"

Ramsey was released by the Emirates Stadium club last summer after 11 years of service.

Here's how some Arsenal fans reacted to the Welshman's comments about Arteta.

Mikel Arteta of Arsenal is congratulated by team mates after scoring to make it 4-0 during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on May...

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

