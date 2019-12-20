Where was Click and Collect filmed? Behind BBC's Christmas comedy road trip!

For the most part, Christmas movies have been left to the Americans since they first became popular in the 1940s onwards.

Films like the Home Alone saga, Elf, and The Grinch have become Christmas classics with only a few from Blighty making into the list.

But that hasn't stopped the BBC from trying to earn their place among the best. Last year, the Beeb made their own comedy Christmas movie, Click and Collect.

So, what is the movie about? Where is it filmed? Find out everything about the hilarious Christmas movie here!

What is Click and Collect about?

Like all the best movies, Click and Collect sees two comedy stars embark on a journey to save the day, well in this case, Christmas.

Andrew (played by The Office''s Stephen Merchant) goes on a road trip with his neighbour Dev (Asim Chaudhry AKA Chabuddy G) to buy an elusive Sparklehoof the Unicorn Princess for his daughter.

Andrew's wife, Clare, is played by Sophia Di Martino.

The film was written and produced by Joe Tucker and Lloyd Woolf. The writing duo had previously worked on TV thriller Witless together.



Where was Click and Collect filmed?

The TV movie is set in Bedford, in Bedfordshire.

It is most likely that they actually filmed in and around the Beford area.

Several scenes from the movie are reported to have been filmed at the South Mimms service station, which is only an hour away from Bedford.

Watch Click and Collect on the BBC iPlayer this Christmas.