Wedge Antilles' Rise of Skywalker cameo was the perfect full-circle moment for Star Wars

The final film in the Star Wars Skywalker saga is here and it's packed full of cameos.
The pressure on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to conclude, not only Disney's sequel trilogy, but the entire Skywalker saga is immense.
When a film franchise has the weight of eight previous movies and 42 years worth of history behind it, there's always going to be a lot riding on what is supposedly the final instalment.
Unbelievably, J.J. Abrams somehow manages to offer up a film that gives audiences everything they were hoping for, even if the film is a little-less-than-groundbreaking.
One of the key factors in tying together eight main films and a whole galaxy's worth of history was a huge array of cameo appearances that were dotted around The Rise of Skywalker including one from non-other than Denis Lawson as Wedge Antilles, first seen in Star Wars way back in 1977's A New Hope.
Spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Wedge Antilles is back in The Rise of Skywalker
Denis Lawson's cameo as Wedge Antilles in The Rise of Skywalker had been rumoured during the filming of Episode IX and his brief appearance in the gunner seat of the Millennium Falcon in the film's climactic final showdown will no doubt be well-received by fans.
While Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Princess Leia have always been the central characters in Star Wars, it's pleasing to see one of the minor characters, who was still there from the very beginning making another appearance in the saga.
It could be argued that Wedge's cameo is the perfect full-circle moment for Star Wars, discounting the main trio, as he'll have been there for all the truly key moments in the original and sequel films while Denis Lawson's nephew, Ewan McGregor was prominent throughout the prequels.
He was supposed to appear sooner
Of course, Wedge's cameo in The Rise of Skywalker was a joyous moment during the huge final battle, even if it was only brief, but did you know that Denis Lawson was actually supposed to appear in the sequel trilogy much earlier on?
Denis Lawson revealed in a 2014 interview, before The Force Awakens released in 2015, that he had been asked to appear in Episode VII but had to turn down the opportunity due to scheduling conflicts.
Other cameos
As well as Wedge Antilles' appearance, The Rise of Skywalker also includes cameos from across the whole Star Wars saga, including characters from the prequels and animated TV shows alike.
General cameos throughout the film
- Harrison Ford as Han Solo
- Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker
- J.J. Abrams as D-O
- John Williams as Oma Tres, an anagram for maestro
- Andy Serkis as Snoke
- James Earl Jones as Darth Vader
- Chris Terrio, writer on The Rise of Skywalker as Aftab Ackbar, Admiral Ackbar's son
- Greg Grunberg as Snap Wexley
- Dominic Monaghan as Beaumont Kin
- Josef Atlin, Pip in Game of Thrones as Pilot Vanik
- Warwick Davis as Wicket the Ewok
- Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher's daughter as Lieutenant Connix
- Ed Sheeran as a stormtrooper
- Possibly Harry Style as a stormtrooper
- Shirley Henderson, Moaning Myrtle in Harry Potter as Babu Frik
- Lin-Manuel Miranda as a Resistance Fighter
- Jodie Comer as Rey's mother
Jedi voices during the finale
- Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker
- Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Alec Guinness as Ben Kenobi
- Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker
- Frank Oz as Yoda
- Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn
- Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu
- Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, from Clone Wars and Rebels
- Jennifer Hale as Aayla Secura, from Clone Wars and Revenge of the Sith
- Angelique Perrin as Adi Gallia, from prequels and Clone Wars
- Freddie Prinze Jr. as Kanan Jarrus, from Rebels
- Olivia D’Abo as Luminara Unduli, from prequels and Clone Wars
