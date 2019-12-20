'He’s an unbelievable player': Leeds United ace in awe of £22m star

Leeds United will be hoping to take three points back to Elland Road from Fulham, who boast the prolific Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Leeds United ace Liam Cooper has spoken highly of Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, describing the 25-year-old as an "unbelievable" player (Yorkshire Evening Post).

However, Leeds defender insists that the Whites have done their homework and will aim to "nullify" him when the Elland Road side heads to Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers are enduring a poor run of form at present, having lost each of their last three league fixtures to leave them sixth in the table, 12 points adrift of the Elland Road side.

Leeds, meanwhile, are currently in great form, having stretched their unbeaten run to 11 games - indeed, they were close to making it eight wins on the trot at Cardiff last time out.

However, Mitrovic is the Championship's top scorer, with a huge 16 goals from 22 games (BBC Sport), and as such the Londoners will hope the £22million man has what it takes to batter down a Leeds defence which, while strong, conceded three goals last time out.

"We work every day on ourselves and we know what we need to do to nullify Mitrovic," Cooper told the Yorkshire Evening Post. "He’s an unbelievable player, he plays for his country, he’s proven at the level and he scores goals at this level and I think we have got to do everything we can to nullify his attributes and then concentrate on us and how we are going to hurt them.

"We know we have got the players in our team if we have 11, 12, 13 players at 100 per cent then we will beat anyone in this league and that’s the confidence we take from our work. We know the work we do every day and it leaves us in good stead going into the games."

Leeds have conceded just 13 times in their 22 league fixtures so far and have kept 12 clean sheets, including one against league leaders and highest scorers West Bromwich Albion.