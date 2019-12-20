Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Unai Emery’s response when asked about Everton’s interest

Everton are without a permanent manager at the moment.

Unai Emery has suggested to BBC Sport that he turned down an offer from Everton.

Emery is without a managerial job at the moment, having been dismissed from his role at Arsenal in November.

Everton are also on the hunt for a new manager following the departure of Marco Silva.

Marca recently claimed that Emery had turned down an offer from Everton, and the former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain boss has suggested that it was indeed the case.

 

Emery told BBC Sport when asked about Everton’s interest: “Different teams have expressed interest. To be honest I want to thank them [Everton and others] for wanting me and I told them that I wanted to be quiet, that I need to take a little bit of air. And to choose well the next project after many years of not stopping.

“For the moment it is time to rest. That will be good for my mind. To regroup ideas and to analyse mistakes that we may have made. To talk to people around me to ask them what they saw in what I did. I need time for all that. Personally I need to recover energy to start strong the next thing that I will lead.”

Carlo Ancelotti to Everton?

Everton seem to have moved on from their disappointment of Emery, with BBC Sport reporting that the Merseyside outfit are planning to appoint Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss is one of the biggest managerial names in the world, and he would be a blockbuster appointment for the Toffees.

While Everton are unlikely to challenge for the top six of the Premier League this season, perhaps next season they could do so under Ancelotti.

