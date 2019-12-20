Quick links

Unai Emery backs Mikel Arteta for Arsenal success

Subhankar Mondal
Mikel Arteta has been appointed as the new manager of Arsenal.

Unai Emery has backed Arsenal’s decision to appoint Mikel Arteta as their new manager, as quoted on BBC Sport.

Emery was dismissed was the Arsenal manager in November after a run of disappointing results.

The Gunners have announced today that they have appointed Arteta as their new manager, with the Spaniard leaving his role as the assistant coach at Manchester City.

 

Former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain manager Emery believes that the Gunners have made a good decision regarding Arteta, while Arsenal attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil has welcomed the former midfielder back to the Emirates Stadium.

Emery told BBC Sport about Arteta: “He really is prepared to make that next jump. He has been at Arsenal before, he's been in the Premier League and he has been working with Pep Guardiola. I do believe this is a good decision and I would also like it to be a good decision.”

Big decision

This will be Arteta’s first managerial job, and it is quite a risky appointment for Arsenal.

True, the former Everton midfielder knows Arsenal well, but his lack of managerial experience could be costly in the Gunners’ quest to finish in the top four of the Premier League and make an impact in the Europa League.

Arsenal will return to action on Saturday afternoon when they take on Everton away from home at Goodison Park in the Premier League.

