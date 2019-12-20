Meet the Twice Upon a Time Netflix cast: Gaspard Ulliel, Freya Mavor, Richard Dillane

This latest French series boasts some amazing names.

Twice Upon a Time has arrived on Netflix and the cast is terrific.

Although we're in the grip of the festive season, there's still plenty of time to kick back with a great TV show. Of course, the streaming service has us covered on that front.

As the year approaches a close, they continue to release great content across film and TV, with Twice Upon a Time proving to be an essential watch.

The four-part series is billed as a romantic sci-fi drama, which in itself should have audiences intrigued! It tells the tale of Vincent and Louise whose days of love and romance are now over. However, a mysterious box presents the potential for Vincent to take a trip down memory lane like no other...

Let's meet the cast!

Twice Upon a Time Netflix Cast

Check out the cast of Twice Upon a Time on Netflix below:

Gaspard Ulliel: Vincent Dauda

Freya Mavor: Louise Arron

Patrick d'Assumçao: André

Richard Dillane: David Arron

Claire Sermonne: Nadège

Eva Ionesco: Annie Arron

Thomas Rodriguez: Jordan

Juliette Joy Anquetil: Gwen

Ronia Ava: La secrétaire

Paul Bandey: Le Médecin UK

Emile Berling: Raphael

Julianne Binard: Sophie

For the full cast list head over to IMDb. For now, let's get to know some of the ensemble!

Get to know the cast better: Gaspard Ulliel

In the role of Vincent Dauda, we have Gaspard Ulliel.

Audiences may recognise the 35-year-old French actor and model best from such films as 2004's A Very Long Engagement (he played Manech), Hannibal Rising (Hannibal), Paris, je t'aime (Gaspard), Saint Laurent (Yves Saint Laurent) and It's Only the End of the World (Louis).

In 2019, he has also starred in Sibyl (Igor/Margot's lover).

Actor Gaspard Ulliel attends the Richard Aujard Exhibition as part of the 4th annual "Midnight Garage Festival" at 10 bd Bastille on October 04, 2019 in Paris, France.

Twice Upon a Time cast: Freya Mavor

Cast alongside Gaspard we have the 26-year-old Scottish actress and model Freya Mavor playing Louise Arron.

She has starred in a number of TV productions, such as The White Queen (Princess Elizabeth), New Worlds (Beth Fanshawe), Skins (Mini McGuinness) and The ABC Murders (Thora Grey).

However, others may remember her as Liz in the 2013 film Sunshine on Leith.

Freya Mavor attends photocall of the opening ceremony of 30th Dinard Film Festival on September 26, 2019 in Dinard, France.

Getting to know Patrick d'Assumçao

In the part of André, we have 60-year-old French actor Patrick d'Assumçao.

He boasts a range of roles in such films as Coursier (Le barman), All About Them (William), Les ogres (L'amant de Marion), Arctic Heart (Phillippe), Elementary (M. Sabatier) and the LGBTQ thriller Stranger by the Lake (Henri).

More recently, he was in the 2019 horror series Marianne (Pere Xavier) on Netflix.

Actor Patrick d'Assumçao attends the "J'Ai Perdu Mon Corps" premiere at UGC Cine Cite Les Halles on November 04, 2019 in Paris, France.

Twice Upon a Time cast: Richard Dillane

The David Arron actor is Richard Dillane, who has been in a number of great films across his career.

These highlights include Argo (OSS Officer Nicholls), The Dark Knight (Acting Commissioner), Tristan & Isolde (Aragon) and The Jacket (Captain Medley).

Actually, he'll likely be more familiar to TV audiences, as he's also starred in such series as Outlander (Captain Raines), The White Princess (Sir Thomas Stanley) and even Peaky Blinders (General Curran).

