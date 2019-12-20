'Yesss', 'love to see it': After Alderweireld, some Spurs fans erupt over another exciting update

Tottenham Hotspur fans celebrated another great update on Friday - after Toby Alderweireld's new deal - relating to Spurs ace Tanguy Ndombele.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to rejoice in the fitness update published by Spurs on Friday afternoon, which has confirmed that Tanguy Ndombele is back in training and could even feature this weekend.

The Tottenham midfielder has missed the last three games with a groin problem but is now fit, along with goalkeeper Michel Vorm, providing a timely boost for Jose Mourinho's side as the festive period really kicks into gear.

Furthermore, Mourinho confirmed that Ndombele is fit enough to play on Sunday (Football London) as Spurs welcome the Portuguese's old club Chelsea to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Lilywhites hoping to leapfrog the Blues into the Premier League's top four.

Ndombele joined Tottenham in the summer from Ligue 1 side Lyon for a club record 60m euros (£53.8million) - which could rise to 70m euros (£62.8million) with incentives - on a deal until 2025, and although he's done well for Spurs so far, he's been in and out of the team due to injuries.

With Spurs very much back on the up with Mourinho at the helm, the Tottenham contingent will be hoping the 22-year-old can kick on as the season edges closer to the halfway point, and needless to say his return has been welcomed by fans on social media.

Earlier on Friday, Tottenham were boosted by fan favourite Toby Alderweireld signing a new contract with the Premier League club until 2023 (official Spurs website).