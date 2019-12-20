Everton man issues apology to Toffees fanbase

Duncan Ferguson's Everton battled back from two goals down in the League Cup at Goodison Park but the Toffees were unable to triumph on penalties.

Everton midfielder Tom Davies has issued an apology to the Goodison Park fanbase on behalf of the Toffees squad for failing to overcome Leicester City in the League Cup quarter-final (Everton website).

Duncan Ferguson's charges fell two goals behind as James Maddison opened the scoring on 26 minutes and Jonny Evans doubled the lead for the King Power Stadium side three minutes later.

However, Everton valiantly fought back and halved the deficit in the 70th minute through Davies' volley, before Leighton Baines then sent the home contingent wild with a 90th-minute equaliser, meaning a penalty shootout was needed.

Despite the gutsy comeback, it wasn't to be the Toffees' night as opposition goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was in inspired form, the visitors triumphing 4-2 on penalties to make the semi-finals.

Davies hailed the atmosphere created by the Everton support - who have enjoyed seeing a much more aggressive, competitive and all-round competent Toffees side - before saying sorry to the fanbase.

"The stadium is unbelievable when you get big nights like this," Davies told the Everton website. "When the goal went in, everyone sensed we could get back into the game.

"The atmosphere was unbelievable and I’m just gutted for everyone that we haven’t gone through. Thanks to the fans for everything they put in there – we are all sorry about not getting into the next round."

Up next for Everton - who are reportedly on the verge of appointing Carlo Ancelotti as permanent Toffees manager - is Saturday's Premier League meeting with Arsenal at Goodison Park.