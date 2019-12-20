Toby Alderweireld explains why he signed a new contract at Tottenham

Toby Alderweireld claims that he couldn't see himself playing for another club.

Tottenham's star defender Toby Alderweireld spoke to the club's official website after signing a new deal which will keep him in North London till the summer of 2023.

The Belgian was widely expected to leave last summer but Spurs managed to keep hold of him. Speculation didn't end there either as Alderweireld was expected to leave the club either in January or for free in the summer but the former Ajax man silenced everyone by putting pen to paper.

Speaking after extending his contract, he said: "I am very very happy. I think no words can describe another couple of years here at Spurs, I can't be happier.

"I'm honoured to play for this club and that I'm a small piece of getting to the next level in a couple of seasons. To reach the Champions League season in, season out and going to the final as well. So, this is just the beginning of something big and something very exciting.

"I'm a Spurs player and I couldn't see myself playing for another team. I've got in love with the club and it feels like both ways because I think the club likes me and I love the club, the fans, the new stadium. It's like I'm living some sort of dream."

If Alderweireld remains a Spurs player until the end of his contract, he will have spent eight seasons in North London. Tottenham will benefit a lot with the Belgian in the heart of their defence but a lot of credit should go to Jose Mourinho.

The likelihood of Alderweireld extending his contract was incredibly slim before the Portuguese gaffer arrived but he has managed to convince the defender in just about just a month. Mourinho's defensive solidity plus the Belgian's quality at the back makes Tottenham a lot stronger going forward and Spurs fans couldn't be happier at this point.