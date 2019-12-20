The Rise of Skywalker: Ewok ending scene is a underwhelming use of an adored character

The Rise of Skywalker brings an end to over 40 years worth of filmmaking and includes plenty of nods to previous films in the Star Wars saga.

Bringing an end to 42 years worth of storytelling was never going to be easy for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, especially with a ravenous fanbase ready to pounce on any misstep made by the filmmakers.

For the most part, while a little clumsy, The Rise of Skywalker offers up a fun and thrilling conclusion to the Skywalker saga.

As well as bringing about the conclusion of Rey, Finn, Poe and Kylo Ren's storylines, a number of story threads from the earlier trilogies are revisited to really hammer home the sense of finality in The Rise of Skywalker.

You won't find a clearer example of this than in one of the very final scenes of the film.

Spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Warick Davis is back as Wicket the Ewok!

Since his first appearance in Return of the Jedi at just 11 years old, Warick Davis has been a constant figure in the Star Wars universe, popping up here and there in almost every film since.

It's a joy to see Warick Davis reprising his role as Wicket W. Warrick in one of the final shots of the film as he and another cuddly teddy bear glare up into the sky above Endor as a First Order Star Destroyer explodes up above.

The brief shot is one of several nods to Return of the Jedi in The Rise of Skywalker.

How the Rise of Skywalker borrows from Return of the Jedi

As well as a brief glance at Wicket the Ewok, The Rise of Skywalker takes plenty of inspiration from its predecessor, Return of the Jedi.

Once Emperor Palpatine has been defeated, again, we flick around several notable planets from the Star Wars saga, in almost identical fashion to Return of the Jedi, as we see powerless First Order Star Destroyers falling from the sky.

Other than the Ewok-inhabited Endor, we catch glimpses of Bespin's Cloud City and Jakku before we join Rey as she makes one final adventure to another familiar location.

The Skywalker saga ends at the place it began, Luke Skywalker's homestead on Tatooine with Rey, sporting a new yellow lightsaber, starring out at the twin suns of the desert planet with a pair of force ghosts looking down on the victorious Jedi.

Rather than being Anakin, Obi-Wan and Yoda, The Rise of Skywalker ends with a shot of our beloved heroes Luke and Leia in beautifully blue fashion.

Return of the Jedi did it better

Despite The Rise of Skywalker ending satisfyingly enough on its own, the amount it borrows from Return of the Jedi is blindingly obvious and unfortunately, leaves you with the feeling that the original film did it better.

By the time The Rise of Skywalker comes to an end, we've already seen the Emperor die once and we've already seen our heroes all celebrating and we've already seen our victorious Jedi looking out at some force ghosts.

As a result, the law of diminishing returns means that because we've effectively seen its ending already, The Rise of Skywalker's conclusion is just not as special as the original Return of the Jedi.

It's a shame that this is how the nine-film saga has to end but let's be honest, would J.J. Abrams and writer Chris Terrio have been able to end the saga in any other way?