The Cure: Russell Boulter's appearance in Channel 4 drama is a double-take moment for fans of The Bill

The Cure tells the harrowing real-life story of the Stafford Hospital scandal and features plenty of recognisable faces.

The past 12 months have offered up plenty of thrilling drama series.

Whether totally fictional or based on true stories, there's always been something for fans wanting to get their teeth stuck into a captivating TV show.

While the BBC and ITV have dominated on the drama front in 2019, Channel 4 can never be discounted and that's certainly the case for the recently released The Cure.

The 90-minute TV film tells the true story of a woman and her fight to expose the horrendous conditions at an NHS hospital with the episode populated by real characters who were involved in the actual events at the time with one or two familiar acting faces, including Russell Boulter of The Bill, popping up during the episode.

What is The Cure about?

The Cure follows the true story of a woman called Julie Bailey and her fight to expose the awful conditions at Stafford Hospital after her elderly mother died following what should have been a fairly routine operation.

Julie's elderly mother, Bella, was admitted to Stafford Hospital in 2007 for a simple hernia operation but died due to the mismanagement and poor conditions at the hospital.

Who does Russell Boulter play in The Cure?

Russell Boulter, who is best known for his roles in The Bill and Casualty, takes on the role of Ken Lownds in The Cure.

Ken Lownds is an activist working to make sure similar events to those in The Cure don't happen again used to be a member of the group Cure the NHS.

Lownds, who is very active on Twitter is still an active campaigner in this field and turned his attention to making sure that there is no harm caused in the healthcare industry.

What else has Russell Boulter been in?

Russell Boulter isn't the biggest name in the acting industry but if you've watched any amount of TV in the UK over the past 30 years, you're bound to have seen the actor in something.

Boulter's career began in 1989 in the TV series Watching with the Liverpool-born actor also going on to appear next to David Jason in two episodes of The Darling Buds of May.

As mentioned, Russell Boulter's biggest roles to date have come in The Bill where he played John Boulton from 1992 until 2000 and Casualty where he appeared as Terry Martin and Ryan Johnson on and off between 1995 and 2016.

More recent roles for Russell Boulter have included EastEnders, Waking the Dead and Doctors