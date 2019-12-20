Who is the Tenet music composer? Director Christopher Nolan experiments without Hans Zimmer!

The popular director looks set to deliver another unforgettable cinematic experience.

The director returns in 2020 with Tenet, but who is the music composer on the project?

Christopher Nolan is truly one-of-a-kind.

In 2005, he changed the landscape of superhero cinema forever with Batman Begins. Even then, nobody could have anticipated the colossal success of 2008's The Dark Knight. Often cited as the greatest achievement in the entire sub-genre, Nolan sculpted a staggering crime epic that also happened to be a caped crusader blockbuster. He changed the game.

His Dark Knight trilogy is one of modern cinema's best, but reflecting on his body of work, he is so much more than the man who perfected Batman.

With such gems as Interstellar, Inception, The Prestige, Memento, Following, Insomnia and Dunkirk behind him, it's no wonder why audiences can't wait to see what gift he gives them next. Well, that gift is Tenet...

MOVE OVER BABY YODA... Fans think new character is the cutest!

Director Christopher Nolan returns with Tenet!

It's quite possibly the most anticipated film of 2020.

You really have to admire him, as he can work with original scripts and his efforts are still billed as event movies. The buzz his work receives is often reserved for titles extending on existing properties or sequels.

With Tenet, we have an all-new tale which appears to lend from a range of genres, be it from spy pictures of high-concept sci-fi. The trailer has us sold already, and thankfully, it was very mysterious. Fans still aren't totally sure of what to expect from the story, but with Nolan at the helm and a cast featuring Robert Pattinson (Good Time), John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals), Elizabeth Debicki (Widows) and more, we'll be strapped in when it reaches UK cinemas on Friday, July 17th 2020.

It's all good news, but one element of production has fans surprised...

KILLING IT! Did you spot Jodie Comer's Star Wars cameo?

Who composed the music for Tenet?

According to the film's IMDb, Ludwig Göransson is the composer on Tenet.

Nolan frequently collaborates with the legendary Hans Zimmer, but as highlighted by IndieWire, he turned down the project to work on Denis Villeneuve's forthcoming Dune adaptation.

The same source includes that Hans said in an interview: "Dune is one of my favourite books from my teenage years... I love Denis, obviously, and Joe Walker, his editor. We did 12 Years A Slave together and Widows. We started working together in 1988 for the BBC together. It’s nice working with family."

We know that Dune is in very good hands, but with Ludwig on board, so is Tenet.

ANAKIN, IS THAT YOU? Is Hayden Christensen in The Rise of Skywalker?

Composer Ludwig Göransson speaks onstage at the premiere of Lucasfilm's first-ever, live-action series, "The Mandalorian," at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on November 13,...

The work of Ludwig Göransson

The 35-year-old Swedish composer, conductor and producer has worked on some exceptional projects over the years.

As a composer, his credits include the recent TV series The Mandalorian and such films as Black Panther, Creed I & II, Venom, Fruitvale Station, The Town That Dreaded Sundown, We're the Millers and more.

After watching The Mandalorian, we couldn't be more excited to see what Ludwig will unveil collaborating with Nolan. We have a great filmmaker, cast, composer... let's face it, everybody aboard Nolan's projects tends to be top class. Bring on Tenet!

In other news, here are our picks for the most disappointing movies of 2019.