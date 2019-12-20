Steven Gerrard says Rangers in talks with Leicester over Andy King return

Andy King joined Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers on loan from Leicester City in the summer transfer window.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has suggested to The Glasgow Evening Times that Andy King could go back to Leicester City next month.

King joined Rangers on a season-long loan deal from Premier League club Leicester in the summer transfer window.

Much was expected of the 31-year-old midfielder when he arrived at Ibrox, but the Wales international has failed to make a huge impact at the Gers so far.

According to WhoScored, King has made two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership, two substitute appearances in the Scottish League Cup, and just a minute in the Europa League for Rangers so far this season.

Rangers boss Gerrard has said that the Gers are in talks with Leicester regarding the future of King.

Gerrard told The Glasgow Evening Times about King: “We’ll make a decision in the coming days with Leicester and his reps and we’ll respect Andy and do what’s best for him.

"We’re in talks now with Leicester and his reps to find the best solution. He has obviously been frustrated with his game time here, which we respect.”

Leaving Rangers

King is a very good midfielder, but the Welshman has had injury issues and has failed to do well for Rangers.

It would make sense for the 31-year-old to go back to Leicester, and perhaps then try to find another club to spend the second half of the season on loan at.