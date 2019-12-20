Steven Gerrard confident Rangers can catch Celtic

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard



Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has told The Scottish Sun that the Gers can close the gap on bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

The Ibrox club are second in the league table at the moment with 41 points from 16 matches, as many as five points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic.

The Hoops, who have won the league title in Scotland for the past eight seasons, have played 17 games.

Rangers are in action this evening when they take on Hibernian away from home in the Scottish Premiership, and ahead of the match, Gerrard has said that his side can catch Celtic at the top of the table.

Gerrard told The Scottish Sun: “It is a five-point gap with a game in hand. The game in hand is at home against Ross County.

“So over the course of the season that fixture will come back to us and the form we are in we are very confident we could win that.”

Maintaining pressure

Rangers need to pick up all three points against Hibernian this evening if they are to maintain the pressure on bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic.

The Hoops are doing well at the moment, and the Gers need to make sure that they win their games as well.