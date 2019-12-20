Steam Holiday Quests 2019: How to watch the the Yule Log Burns broadcast for the Winter Sale

How to watch the Yule Log Burns broadcast to complete one of the Steam Holiday Quests 2019 to get free tokens for the Winter Sale.

The 2019 Steam Winter Sale has commenced in addition to Holiday Quests which reward free tokens for being completed. One of these quests require watching a broadcast which shows a Yule Log burning, and in this article you'll find the link for watching the fire.

PC gamers have until January 2nd to take advantage of the Steam 2019 Winter Sale which boasts fantastic deals for the likes of Mortal Kombat 11, Resident Evil 2, Disco Elysium and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

The event comes hand-in-hand with a bunch of Holiday Quests which reward free Festivity Tokens. These tokens can be used to buy goodies from the Holiday Market, meaning Emoticons, Badges and other festive decorations.

Steam Holiday Quests 2019

The Steam Holiday Quests 2019 have begun and there are bunch of objectives already available. You can find the list of revealed quests below:

Interact with Steam Labs Interactive Recommender

Join a Group Chat Room

Make a Wish

Take a Steam Labs Deep Dive

Use Chat Stickers

Watch the Yule Log burn

For completing all Steamville 2019 Holiday Quests, you will be rewarded with a Key to the City badge.

The above are the only quests revealed so far, but there are said to be 19 overall. A Reddit user named unhi was able to take a screenshot of all the quests before they were hidden.

You can check out the full Holiday Quests 2019 schedule by clicking here.

Quests are expected to be added at 10:00 PST on each day until January 1st.

Steam Sale: If you jump through hoops for us, buy things from us and help us test things, we'll give you 5 bucks off OR chat stickers/themes! Here's us streaming a yule log!



EGS Sale: Here's 10 bucks to spend on anything and have a free game every day for the rest of the year. — Katosepe (@vg_oftheday) December 20, 2019

How to watch the Yule Log Burns broadcast for the Steam Holiday Quests 2019

You just need to click here to watch the Yule Log Burns Broadcast to complete the Steam 2019 Holiday Quest.

The Yule Log Burns broadcast link seems to be broken when trying to access through the app, but on Chrome it appears to work as fully intended.