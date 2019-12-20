How did Palpatine survive the fall? The Emperor's return in The Rise of Skywalker explained

The Rise of Skywalker is here but does it contain an explanation about how Emperor Palpatine survived?

Two years have passed since the controversial The Last Jedi was released to the world and the Star Wars fandom tore itself to shreds over whether it was an affront to their childhood or a cinematic masterpiece.

The hopes and dreams of thousands of Star Wars fans were then firmly placed on the shoulders of Episode IX to conclude the nine-film saga in a satisfactory manner.

Question marks still remain over whether or not The Rise of Skywalker has succeeded in this endeavour, especially as several story threads that are set up in The Rise of Skywalker are left dangling by the time the film ends.

That just happens to include the explanation over the return of Emperor Palpatine after his apparent certain death at the end of Return of the Jedi.

Spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Palpatine's return in The Rise of Skywalker

Palpatine's return in The Rise of Skywalker is dramatically revealed in the film's opening crawl with both Rey and Kylo Ren said to be hunting down the Sith lord.

We join Kylo Ren as he travels to the dark Sith planet of Exegol where he has his first encounter with the former Emperor, a horrifying shell of his former self with lifeless, pale eyes, kept alive by machines.

Fuelling the story

Finding and killing the resurrected Palpatine is quickly placed at the forefront of the film's storyline for both Rey and the Resistance as well as Kylo Ren who, at first sees The Emperor as a rival on the dark side of the force before quickly agreeing to work together.

In order to find Palpatine on the planet of Exegol, Rey, Finn and Poe set off to recover a mysterious artefact that will guide them to the evil Emperor.

How did the Emperor survive the fall in Return of the Jedi?

Frustratingly, Palpatine's return in The Rise of Skywalker is never properly explained in the film itself with the opening crawl just sort of saying "Hey, Palaptine's back! Ok, bye!" and leaving the film to play out.

The biggest clue we get to Palpatine's return is the big jar of Snoke clones that makes a very brief appearance at the very start of the film, with The Emperor revealing that he was behind the creation of the former First Order leader.

On top of that, for dedicated Star Wars fans, there have been several clues throughout previous films, comics and video games as to how the Emperor returns in The Rise of Skywalker.

For years, the most commonly accepted theory behind The Emperor returning, and this dates back pre-Disney, has been that Palpatine cloned himself and upon his death, is able to transfer his life force into the body of one of his clones.

While it's never confirmed in the film, this is almost certainly the reason for his return as his original body will have been blown into a million tiny pieces when the Death Star II blew up in Return of the Jedi.