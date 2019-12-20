Quick links

'Never', 'not while Levy's in charge': Some Spurs fans mock chairman's 'wishful thinking'

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy sacked Mauricio Pochettino and brought Jose Mourinho to Spurs just 12 hours later.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to have their say on Daniel Levy's comments about Mauricio Pochettino in which he left the door open on the Argentine returning to Spurs in the future.

Pochettino was dismissed by Tottenham last month after over five years at the helm, during which time he build Spurs up into a team regularly finishing in the top four of the Premier League and qualifying for the Champions League, even getting to the final last season.

Tottenham subsequently appointed Jose Mourinho less than 12 hours later, but Levy said it was an "incredibly difficult decision" to remove the Argentine from the Spurs helm and suggested that he'd always be welcome back to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

 

 

"You have to understand I had built up a personal relationship with Mauricio over five-and-a-half years," Levy told the Evening Standard. "It is not something I ever wanted. Personally, it was incredibly difficult, I told him that and he understood.

"He's been in football [a long time], he understands. It's not personal and I'm sure he'll come back stronger and get an opportunity to manage another great club. Maybe one day he'll come back to us.

"I'm not going to sit here and analyse the past. It's not productive. Mauricio did a fantastic job for us, we are very grateful. I wish him all the best for the future. I'm still in contact with him. My relationship is very good with him. It just got to the point where it felt we needed a divorce."

Levy's comments were nonetheless slated by quite a few Tottenham fans on social media, who suggested that Pochettino won't be coming back any time soon:

Mourinho, who succeeded Pochettino after he was sacked after a five-and-a-half year tenure, has won five of his opening seven games in charge of Tottenham, leading the club to within three points of the Premier League's top four.

