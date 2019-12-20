Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has a historical edge ahead of Chelsea clash

Jose Mourinho will face his former club Chelsea for the first time since taking over at Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur appointing Jose Mourinho as their new manager wouldn't have gone down well with the fans of his former club, Chelsea. The rivalry between the Blues and Spurs is fierce and we will get a taste of it on Sunday when Frank Lampard takes on his former boss for the first time in the Premier League.

Both teams are in the race for a top-four finish and the result on Sunday could have an effect on where the two sides will eventually finish at the end of the season. Chelsea are currently fourth and a win this weekend will push them six points ahead of fifth-placed Spurs.

Lampard would love nothing more than to get one over the manager under whom he played over 200 games. However, if history is anything to go by, the Spurs boss has a huge edge ahead of the big London derby on Sunday.

Mourinho has played 10 times in the Premier League against managers who have either played under him or worked for him in the past. The former Chelsea boss is unbeaten in those 10 games against Andre Villas-Boas, Brendan Rodgers, Aitor Karanka and most recently, Nuno Espirito Santo.

The master has almost always got the better of his students in the Premier League but there is hope for Lampard ahead of the game at the weekend. The Chelsea legend faced Mourinho when he was in charge of Derby County last season and managed to pull off an unlikely win.

However, that came through penalties after a 2-2 draw in normal time. Lampard has tasted a win with a much inferior side in the Rams against Mourinho's Manchester United but a win his beloved Chelsea against the manager who improved him a lot during his playing days would be incredibly special.